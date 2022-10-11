Sheetal murder case: Women’s body protests outside police station in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 10

Demanding arrest of Sheetal’s in-laws, activists of the All-India Democratic Women Association (AIDWA) protested outside Gate Hakima police station. Sheetal was married to Shammi Kumar of the Haripura area and had a child with him. She had died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital on September 29. AIDWA general secretary Kawaljit Kaur said, “The police have registered a case against six members of the family for harassing the girl but none of them except the husband has been arrested so far.”

Kaur alleged that the deceased was brutally beaten around four months ago too but the police had failed to initiate any action despite a complaint by the deceased. The AIDWA leader alleged that investigation officer in the case had been playing a partisan role from the beginning and had been helping the accused family.

She said that SHO of Gate Hakima police station Gurbinder Singh was informed by the AIDWA members regarding the case and he assured to look into the case and conduct a thorough investigation. The association stated that a mass movement would be built if the police failed to provide justice to the deceased.