Sheetal murder: Women's body, victim's kin gherao police station

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, November 26

After holding numerous protests outside the Gate Hakima police station and submitting several request letters against the Sheetal murder case, area residents and activists of the All-India Democratic Women Association again gheraoed the police station on Friday after which senior police officials again assured them to arrest all persons nominated in the FIR within 15 days.

Sheetal (22), a resident of the Haripura area, had died at a hospital on September 29. The police had registered a case against six members of her in-laws’ family. However, expect for her husband, none else was arrested in the case.

AIDWA general secretary Kawaljit Kaur said: “Senior police officials had earlier too assured them twice to arrest the culprits after which they had ended their protest.”

She said the deceased was continuously harassed by her in-laws. “Sheetal had also filed a complaint with the police but no action was taken. The indifference of the police emboldened her perpetrators and ultimately she had to lose her life.” Kawaljit said they would keep raising the issue till justice is delivered.