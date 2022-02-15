CAMPUS NOTES

Shera reaches DAV College

Poll mascot Shera at DAV College in Amritsar on Monday.

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Poll mascot Shera reached DAV College, Amritsar, on Monday. The mascot has been set up in collaboration with Barinder Jeet Singh, Nodal Officer, Amritsar Central 17, SVEEP campaign. The mascot will create awareness among voters about the importance of their votes ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said the election mascot, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Apart from widening voter awareness messages through sweep activities, posters, images and large size cut outs of election mascots, Shera are also being used in the college to ensure maximum participation of youth.

Workshop for bridal make-up

A workshop on bridal make-up was organised in the Life Long Learning Department of Guru Nanak Dev University. A large number of students participated. Director Prof (Dr) Saroj Bala welcomed make-up artist Sandeep, who delivered lecture on bridal make-up and presented demonstration. He imparted knowledge about the products and explained the whole procedure of the bridal make-up step-by-step. Thereafter, he practically demonstrated the whole make-up process on a model and did eye make-up, contouring along with hair styling. Tejpal Kaur and Jaskaran Kaur of the department proposed the vote of thanks.

Vaccination camp at GGI

Global Group of Institutes, Amritsar, organised a Covid vaccination camp on its campus for its faculty and staff. The institute has already held two camps to vaccinate the faculty and staff and has been religiously following all SOPs to thwart any threat of the virus on its campus. The camp was organised to administer precautionary/booster dose to all faculty and staff members. The camp at the Global campus was organised by the Civil Hospital, Majitha, in which Sarabjit Kaur, ANM, and Daljit Kaur, LHV, administered precautionary doses to all eligible staff members.

Balbir Kaur memorial lecture

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar School of Punjabi Studies, is conducting Sardarni Balbir Kaur Brar Memorial Speech on the occasion of Maa Boli Divas on February 21 at 11 am at the Conference Hall, Guru Nanak Bhawan. The theme for the lecture is “Linguistic Model of Literary Studies”. Head of the school of Punjabi studies, Dr Manjinder Singh, said the keynote speaker will be Dr Harjit Singh Gill, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Prof Jagbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Punjab (Bathinda) will be the chief guest.

Parkash Purb of 7th Sikh Guru

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) celebrated the 7th Patshahi of Guru Har Rai Sahib with enthusiasm at Gurdwara Sahib. Bibi Harleen Kaur, music teacher of Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School, along with her group, sang ‘guru jas’ and connected the audience with ‘guru charan’. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, secretary of the council, congratulated the sangat and said we should all follow the path shown by Guru Sahib. Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Principal and Sikh historian Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani shared the life philosophy of Guru Sahib. Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh honoured the jatha who sang the shabad by presenting siropas.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Canada PM Justin Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests

Rules out using the military and says the emergency measures...

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

Omicron found in 95 per cent of samples in Mumbai in latest genome sequencing

The omicron variant had triggered the third wave of the coro...

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

Active Covid cases in country decline to 4,23,127

347 more deaths reported

India driving force of Quad, says White House

India driving force of Quad, says White House

During the Melbourne summit, foreign ministers of the countr...

PUNJAB POLL 2022: Rift-ridden Cong can’t provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Punjab poll 2022: Rift-ridden Congress can't provide stable govt, says PM Modi

Attacks Badal for not giving post of Deputy CM to BJP in 200...

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Cong dissidents yet to start campaigning for candidates

Ex-IG Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh vows to end mafia culture

Sidhu roars in Verka

Decoding the psychology of falling in love

Even basic amenities are elusive to residents in this constituency

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Promises unkept, farm unions step up pressure on Centre

Punjab Govt misled us: Pensioners

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in city

Only 14% children turn up as schools reopen in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Panchkula, Mohali fresh case count below 100

Chandigarh: Walk-in OPDs resume, 6,738 patients show up in 3 major govt hospitals

Riding stolen car, five attempt robbery

Teachers overstaying deputation on Chandigarh radar

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

Covid: DCGI panel clears Corbevax for 12-18 age group

ABG a/c became NPA during Congress rule: Nirmala Sitharaman

Doaba’s Valentine date with three big names

Doaba's Valentine date with three big names

BSP vote set to split in Adampur

It's a battle of turncoats, hockey legends

Students form human chains to spread voting awareness

Shobha yatra: Traffic diversions in Phagwara

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Two farmers held, 15 others booked for attack on Sucha Ram Ladhar

Union Minister Meenakashi Lekhi, others flay incident

Murderous attack on security guard cracked, two arrested in Ludhiana

4 thieves arrested, 12 two-wheelers recovered in Ludhiana

Man nabbed with 1,800 bottles of smuggled liquor in Ludhiana

‘We aim to make state drug-free’: Raghav Chadha

We aim to make Punjab drug-free: Raghav Chadha

Schoolteacher assaulted by students, hospitalised

Cops mute spectators as political bike, car rallies flout traffic norms

Nigerian woman arrested with 1.75 kg of heroin

New policy aimed at handing over education to corporate sector, say students, teachers