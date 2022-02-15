Shera reaches DAV College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Poll mascot Shera reached DAV College, Amritsar, on Monday. The mascot has been set up in collaboration with Barinder Jeet Singh, Nodal Officer, Amritsar Central 17, SVEEP campaign. The mascot will create awareness among voters about the importance of their votes ahead of the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022. Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar said the election mascot, dressed in traditional Punjabi attire, is a symbol of the rich cultural heritage of Punjab. Apart from widening voter awareness messages through sweep activities, posters, images and large size cut outs of election mascots, Shera are also being used in the college to ensure maximum participation of youth.

Workshop for bridal make-up

A workshop on bridal make-up was organised in the Life Long Learning Department of Guru Nanak Dev University. A large number of students participated. Director Prof (Dr) Saroj Bala welcomed make-up artist Sandeep, who delivered lecture on bridal make-up and presented demonstration. He imparted knowledge about the products and explained the whole procedure of the bridal make-up step-by-step. Thereafter, he practically demonstrated the whole make-up process on a model and did eye make-up, contouring along with hair styling. Tejpal Kaur and Jaskaran Kaur of the department proposed the vote of thanks.

Vaccination camp at GGI

Global Group of Institutes, Amritsar, organised a Covid vaccination camp on its campus for its faculty and staff. The institute has already held two camps to vaccinate the faculty and staff and has been religiously following all SOPs to thwart any threat of the virus on its campus. The camp was organised to administer precautionary/booster dose to all faculty and staff members. The camp at the Global campus was organised by the Civil Hospital, Majitha, in which Sarabjit Kaur, ANM, and Daljit Kaur, LHV, administered precautionary doses to all eligible staff members.

Balbir Kaur memorial lecture

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar School of Punjabi Studies, is conducting Sardarni Balbir Kaur Brar Memorial Speech on the occasion of Maa Boli Divas on February 21 at 11 am at the Conference Hall, Guru Nanak Bhawan. The theme for the lecture is “Linguistic Model of Literary Studies”. Head of the school of Punjabi studies, Dr Manjinder Singh, said the keynote speaker will be Dr Harjit Singh Gill, Professor, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Delhi. Prof Jagbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Punjab (Bathinda) will be the chief guest.

Parkash Purb of 7th Sikh Guru

Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) celebrated the 7th Patshahi of Guru Har Rai Sahib with enthusiasm at Gurdwara Sahib. Bibi Harleen Kaur, music teacher of Khalsa College Girls Senior Secondary School, along with her group, sang ‘guru jas’ and connected the audience with ‘guru charan’. Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina, secretary of the council, congratulated the sangat and said we should all follow the path shown by Guru Sahib. Khalsa College Senior Secondary School Principal and Sikh historian Dr Inderjit Singh Gogoani shared the life philosophy of Guru Sahib. Khalsa College Principal Dr Mehal Singh honoured the jatha who sang the shabad by presenting siropas.