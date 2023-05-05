Shift Bhagtanwala dump, make Tung Dhab drain pollution-free, says AVM

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 4

The Amritsar Vikas Manch (AVM) has urged the district administration to clear the Tung Dhab drain for making it pollution free besides relocating Bhagtanwala garbage disposal dump to some other safer place.

The organisation pointed out that recently 11 persons lost their lives in Ludhiana due to inhaling of poisonous gases erupted from sewerage pipes. Ironically, the district administration has shown no urgency or concerns following the instance and chalked out plans for making ‘internationally defamed’ Tung Dhab drain pollution free. Bhagtanwala garbage dump was also wreaking havoc with the lives of the people living in the nearby localities.

All efforts proved futile as toxic gases continue to evolve from the Tung Dhab drain and also from mountains of garbage at Bhagtanwala dump. The AVM pointed out that like in Ludhiana, dozens of industrial units were established in the holy city right on the bank of the drain. Though majority of these units have installed effluent treatment plants, but many of them were lying defunct, the organisation alleged. They were non-functional due to high input costs for their operations.

The organisation also alleged that the industrialists were hand in glove with the Punjab Pollution Control Board, district and the civic authorities and they were playing havoc with the lives of the local residents by throwing untreated effluent in the drain. The corrosive effects of these gases produced from the drain could be seen on the electronic gadgets in the localities located near the drain while the residents were also suffering from different ailments. They urged the state government to come out of deep slumber and implements plans to make Tung Dhab drain pollution-free and shift Bhagtanwala garbage dump.