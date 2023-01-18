Shifting of saroops: SGPC panel to meet Sindhi community

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 17

In the wake of a row over the shifting of saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib from the residences and shrines belonging to the Sindhi community in Indore, the SGPC’s ‘dharam parchar’ panel is set to approach the community soon.

Earlier, the SGPC panel was sent to ease the tension between the Sindhi and Sikh communities after the activists of Punjab-based Satkar Committee had forcibly taken away 74 saroops from the residences and shrines of Sindhi community while alleging a violation of the Sikh rehat maryada. Later, the saroops were shifted to Gurdwara Imli Sahib, Indore.

SGPC General Secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal said, “The Sindhi families had resolved to be associated with the Sikh traditions and tenets. The need was to teach and support them. Now, another panel of experts would go to Indore to apprise the Sindhi community members about the Sikh rehat maryada that has to be maintained during sewa of the saroops.”