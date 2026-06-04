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Home / Amritsar / Shiromani Akali Dal leader extends support to protesting contractual staff

Shiromani Akali Dal leader extends support to protesting contractual staff

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:25 AM Jun 04, 2026 IST
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SAD’s constituency in-charge Kanchanpreet Kaur joined the ongoing protest organised by the contractual employees of Seva Kendras seeking regularisation. She extended her support to the employees and strongly criticised the state government.

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While addressing the gathering on Wednesday, Kaur stated prior to the elections, the current government had promised regularisation to contractual employees but has failed to deliver.

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“The government’s vow has proven to be nothing more than an election stunt, leaving the workforce feeling completely betrayed,” she added.

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Kaur warned the Punjab Government that it must pay immediate attention to the rightful demands of the Seva Kendra employees. She demanded that their services should be regularised with full eligible salaries without any further delay so their families can sustain themselves with dignity. “If the government fails to take concrete steps soon, the agitation will be intensified in the coming days,” the leader added.

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