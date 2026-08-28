Shivraj Singh Chouhan to meet farmers in Amritsar today

Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Punjab on Friday on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and Rakhar Puniya.

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During his one-day visit, Chouhan will offer prayers at the Golden Temple in Amritsar and Gurdwara Baba Bakala Sahib. He will also participate in the Rakhar Puniya celebrations, a confluence of Sikh history and faith.

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As part of his visit, Chouhan will also interact with farmers at a special ‘Kisan Chaupal’ organised at Baba Bakala’s village Umra Nangal.

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The ‘Rakhar Puniya’ fair to be held at Baba Bakala Sahib in Punjab is not limited to the tradition of Raksha Bandhan, but it is an important politically as well. Chauhan’s presence at the mela goes beyond just a ministerial visit. As the union agriculture Minister, he is directly connected with Punjab’s core political group- farmers.

Chouhan's interaction with farmers is being seen more significantly than Jor mela as there has been a continued friction between Punjab’s farmers with Centre’s policies on Minimum Support Price (MSP), Seed Bill 2025 and Electricity subsidy.