Home / Amritsar / Shopkeeper gets Rs 50 lakh extortion calls in Budha Theh

Shopkeeper gets Rs 50 lakh extortion calls in Budha Theh

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:16 PM Feb 12, 2026 IST
Even though the Punjab Police have been carrying out Operation Prahar to nail gangsters and organised criminals and dismantle their networks, residents in the rural belt continue to receive extortion threats.

In the latest incident, Jatinder Sapra, a resident of Budha Theh village, falling under the Beas police station here, received an extortion call. The unknown caller demanded Rs 50 lakh as extortion and threatened the accused of dire consequences. He has a small grocery shop in Beas.

In his complaint to the police, the shopkeeper said that the accused threatened to eliminate him and harm his family.

Gurwinder Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Beas police station, said that a case has been registered and further technical probe was underway to identify the caller.

