Home / Amritsar / Shopkeeper shot dead in Dhulke village; cops suspect extortion link

Shopkeeper shot dead in Dhulke village; cops suspect extortion link

Victim’s family had previously reported shots fired at their home on October 26

Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 05:20 AM Nov 18, 2025 IST
A shopkeeper was shot dead on Sunday evening after two unidentified assailants opened fire on a grocery shop at Dhulke village falling under the Baba Bakala Assembly segment. The victim died on the spot after sustaining a bullet injury in the chest.

According to the police, preliminary investigation indicates that the attack may be linked to an earlier extortion attempt. The family told the police that unidentified persons had fired five rounds at their house on October 26 and demanded Rs 50 lakh as ransom. The matter was reported to the police at the time and an initial inquiry was conducted.

The victim’s son, Lakhwinder Singh, said the family had received no further calls after the earlier incident and assumed the threat had subsided. However, last night two armed men allegedly arrived at the shop and opened indiscriminate fire, killing his father instantly. Following the firing, police teams reached the scene and cordoned off the area. Officials said CCTV footage from the vicinity is being examined to identify the attackers and determine whether both firing incidents are connected to the same gang.

The police said that the accused will be arrested soon. Meanwhile, the bereaved family has accused authorities of inaction, claiming the murder could have been prevented had strict action been taken after their first complaint. Villagers have expressed fear after the incident and demanded strict action against those involved.

Tags :
