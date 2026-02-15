DT
Shopkeepers fear wall collapse at Nehru Shopping Complex

Shopkeepers fear wall collapse at Nehru Shopping Complex

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:36 PM Feb 15, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
The damaged boundary wall on the rooftop of Nehru Shopping Complex in Amritsar on Sunday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Repair work on the damaged parapet walls along the edge of the rooftop at the Nehru Shopping Complex has come to a standstill, raising safety concerns among shopkeepers and visitors. The work, which began a few months ago, was halted midway and has not resumed since. Constructed in 1996, the complex has been grappling with structural issues attributed to substandard construction material and poor maintenance over the years.

The parapet walls on the rooftop had deteriorated significantly due to the growth of peepal trees and other vegetation, as well as continuous water overflow from tanks installed on the roof. Portions of the boundary wall had weakened to such an extent that they were at risk of collapsing.

Taking note of the alarming condition, the Amritsar Improvement Trust had initiated the demolition of the unsafe parapet sections to prevent any untoward incident. However, the contractor hired by the Trust reportedly stopped the work some time ago. Sources within the Trust revealed that the contractor has not been paid for the work already executed, prompting him to suspend further repairs. The pending payment issue has left the project in limbo, even as the structural risks persist.

Shopkeepers and workers operating from the complex have expressed anxiety over the delay. They pointed out that in several places, the damaged parapets are visibly tilted outward and could fall at any time, posing a threat to people below.

Tags :
