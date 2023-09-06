Shopkeepers protest over closed toilet in Tarn Taran

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, September 5

Local shopkeepers and other visitors have lodged a strong protest against the shutting down of public conveniences in Palika Bazaar. The public toilet facility has not been working for many weeks now. The market comes under the authority of the Municipal Council, Tarn Taran. Parkash Singh, president of the taxi stand, Gurmeet Singh Jassal, SB Singh, Dilbag Singh, Avtar Singh and others said that they have approached the Municipal Council officials several times over lack of civic amenities. They said that in spite of informing the officials about the closure of the public toilets, they had not been able to resolve the problem.

Visitors to the market also include women who face problems due to lack of public conveniences. Earlier, people had complained of lack of water supply and a foul smell emanating from the washrooms. The residents warned the officials of the Municipal Council that in case the problem is not resolved soon, they will approach the higher authorities.

Kamaljit Singh,Executive Officer, Municipal Council, did not respond to mobile phone calls for his version. Raman Kumar, Superintendent Sanitation, first said that he was not aware of the problem but his subordinate officer Rahul said that the washrooms were shut today as the motor had become defunct and the facility would be restored soon.

