Shops of 3 property tax defaulters sealed in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 23

Continuing with its sealing drive against tax defaulters, the property tax department of the Amritsar Municipal Corporation on Friday sealed three more shops and a godown for not paying the property tax.

A team of the property tax wing led by Superintendent Harbans Lal sealed three shops and a godown in the Verka bypass area of East Zone. A showroom near GT Road Golden Gate was also sealed by the team. In the East Zone area, three tax defaulters prevented their properties from sealing by paying the dues on the spot. Similarly, a liquor vend near GT Road in South Zone area and a milk dairy in Chatiwind area were sealed, but the seal was opened on the spot after paying the pending tax.

Officials of the property tax wing said the drive against the property tax defaulters would continue in the future too.