Shortage of chambers, poor infrastructure dominate Amritsar Bar Association election campaign

With the shortage of chambers, poor infrastructure and pending civic amenities at the court complex emerging as key issues, all 52 candidates contesting the Amritsar Bar Association elections hit the campaign trail on Sunday, seeking votes from advocates through door-to-door visits.

With the September 11 poll drawing closer, candidates visited the court complex and the residences of fellow lawyers to canvass for support. Several contestants are taking to social media to reach out to voters.

Advertisement

Providing chambers to advocates, expediting the construction of lifts and developing chambers on the 1,500-sq-yard site behind the court complex are among the major issues being raised by the candidates. Promises to secure exemption of up to 300 units of electricity for advocates have also figured in the campaign.

Advertisement

Improvement of basic infrastructure, including laying of interlocking tiles, construction and upkeep of bathrooms and provision of clean drinking water, is another plank.

Returning Officer Rajiv Joshi said all arrangements for the September 11 election had been completed. While the voter list had been cross-checked, the Police Department had been requested to make adequate security arrangements at the court complex on the polling day.

Advertisement

The contest for the post of president is expected to be fought between Gurpreet Singh Panesar and AS Sayali, while advocate PS Walia is also in the fray. Panesar has previously served as president of the association.

For the vice-president (male) post, the contest is among Puneet Sharma, Amritpal Singh Momi and Rajdeep Singh Ghuman. The vice-president (female) post has Prakashdeep Kaur, Sharanpal Kaur Sandhu, Davinder Kaur Bedi and Naresh Bala in the fray.

The secretary’s post will see a three-way contest between Gurmeet Singh Mann, Sanpreet Singh Mann and Harsimran Singh.

For the joint secretary’s post, Saurabh Sharma, Rajni Joshi, Dheeraj Anand and Sunil Kumar are contesting.

The contest for senior executive member is also expected to be keenly fought, with Raman Monga, Gagan Bhatia, Avtar Singh, Satinderjit Kaur, Anuradha Arora, Geetanjali and Harpreet Grover in the fray.