Shot at village bus stop, woman dies

Navroop Kaur (23) of Benwalipur village breathed her last on Tuesday while undergoing treatment at Guru Nanak Dev Hospital in Amritsar. Navroop Kaur was shot at last Saturday and was seriously injured by one Arjan Singh, a resident of her own village.

Mangal Singh, father of the deceased, who was here at the Civil Hospital for the custody of body after the postmortem, expressed his resentment over the delay in arresting the accused in the case. The local Sadar police said that sections of murder have been added to the attempt to murder case which was already registered against the accused Arjan Singh and another unidentified person. The deceased was working at a saloon in Tarn Taran and was waiting for her father to return home from the Rasulpur bus stop after her work at the saloon.

Mangal Singh and his other relatives were present at the Civil Hospital in Tarn Taran when the post-mortem examination was being performed.