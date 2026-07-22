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Home / Amritsar / Showers are here, so are mishaps: orthopaedic specialist Dr Ashish Chauhan

Showers are here, so are mishaps: orthopaedic specialist Dr Ashish Chauhan

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:36 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Dr Ashish Chauhan
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Though monsoon offers relief from the scorching summer heat, it also leads to a sharp rise in fractures, sprains and other orthopaedic injuries due to slippery roads and wet surfaces, says orthopaedic specialist Dr Ashish Chauhan.

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Dr Chauhan said orthopaedic departments witness a noticeable increase in patients during the rainy season, with falls on rain-soaked roads, staircases and footpaths emerging as the leading cause of injuries.

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“Two-wheeler riders are particularly vulnerable to skidding accidents, while pedestrians often sustain injuries after slipping on wet tiles, moss-covered surfaces or uneven pavements,” he said.

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He said children playing outdoors, senior citizens with poor balance and people rushing to work during rainfall are among the most common victims of monsoon-related accidents.

According to Dr Chauhan, consultant orthopaedic surgeon, Fortis Hospital, the most frequently reported injuries during the season include wrist fractures, ankle fractures and ligament tears, hip fractures in elderly patients, shoulder dislocations, knee injuries caused by twisting during falls and fractures resulting from road accidents.

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Highlighting the risk of osteoporosis, he said the condition weakens bones over time, making them susceptible to fractures even after minor falls. Hip, wrist and spine fractures are particularly common among elderly people and post-menopausal women. He advised regular bone density screening, adequate calcium and Vitamin D intake, weight-bearing exercises and avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol to strengthen bones.

Dr Chauhan also advised people to wear anti-slip footwear, walk cautiously on wet surfaces, avoid using mobile phones while walking in the rain, drive slowly, use handrails on staircases and ensure proper lighting in parking areas and building entrances. He said anyone experiencing severe pain, swelling, deformity or difficulty moving a limb after a fall should avoid putting weight on the injured area. Applying a cold pack, immobilising the affected limb and seeking immediate medical attention are essential, as early diagnosis through X-rays and timely orthopaedic treatment can prevent complications and improve recovery.

“The rainy season should be enjoyed safely. A small moment of carelessness can result in a fracture requiring weeks or even months of treatment. Simple precautions and prompt medical care can help people recover quickly and return to their normal lives,” Dr Chauhan said.

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