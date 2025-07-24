Showers bring relief to Amritsar residents

The area received significant rainfall early on Wednesday, bringing relief to residents. While the city experienced moderate to heavy rain with thunder in some areas and the maximum temperature dropping to 31 degrees Celsius.

The showers started early in the morning with continuation till noon. The rain has significantly improved the weather, providing a cool respite from the scorching heat. The weather forecasts have predicted more showers in the coming days and the temperature expected to remain relatively stable.

The showers are expected to benefit the paddy crop, which is a major crop in the region. The rain will likely reduce the need for irrigation, saving farmers’ resources and potentially improving crop yields, said agriculture officials.

However, the excessive rainfall has also been detrimental to the vegetable crops as the production has already gone down. The current weather conditions in the district indicate a mix of patchy rain and partly cloudy skies, with high humidity levels.

“The weather has been dry for the past few days and as a result the temperature had started to increase. The recent showers have again brought the respite from the heat,” said Robanjit Singh, a local resident.