Showers damage paddy in Tarn Taran district; basmati growers a worried lot

Light rain was reported in several parts of Tarn Taran district on Sunday morning, raising concerns among farmers about damage to ripening paddy.

While the rain brought relief from the heat, farmers said strong winds preceding the showers had damaged standing basmati varieties, particularly the early-maturing crops.

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Rajbir Singh, sarpanch of Rajoke village, said almost all paddy varieties had either ripened or were nearing maturity, making them more vulnerable to damage from strong winds than from rain. He said the rain had not benefited the crops.

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Tejinderpal Singh, a farmer from Rasulpur village, said the early-maturing basmati varieties 1509 and 1692 had suffered somewhat greater damage. However, the winds associated with the weather system had caused less damage to the taller basmati varieties 1121 and 1718.

He added that the tall 1121 and 1718 varieties were particularly vulnerable to being flattened even by a light breeze. Increased moisture in the standing crops following the rain would also require farmers to dry them in sunlight before harvesting. Wet crops could complicate harvesting and create difficulties for farmers when selling their produce in the grain market.

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The rain, which lasted about an hour, also signalled a change in the weather and brought relief from the heat.

Dr Kuldeep Singh Chugh, a paediatrician from Tarn Taran, said the change in weather called for precautions to protect children. He advised them to wear full-sleeved clothing.

Meanwhile, the mercury dipped in Amritsar due to cloudy weather.