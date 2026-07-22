Showers end dry spell, cheer up farmers

After a long wait, the city and its surrounding areas witnessed 27 mm of rainfall, ending a prolonged dry spell.

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The showers came as a blessing for paddy growers, particularly those in areas lacking the canal irrigation facilities. With tubewell-dependent farmers struggling to keep their fields irrigated amid limited and often disrupted power supply, the rainfall significantly eased their burden.

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“With only eight hours of electricity, which is often affected by power cuts and technical faults, irrigating paddy fields had become extremely difficult. Today’s rain has fulfilled our immediate requirement and we could finally switch off our tubewells,” said Joginder Singh, a farmer from Mohawa village.

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The rain also brought respite to residents reeling under hot and humid weather conditions. The maximum temperature in the city dropped to around 30 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, a sharp decline from

37 degrees Celsius recorded just two days earlier.

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“The weather remained pleasant throughout the day. It was a welcome change after weeks of discomfort,” said Ridhima Sharma, a homemaker. “Working in the kitchen during the recent heat and humidity felt unbearable, but today I am happy to prepare my family’s favourite meals.”

Despite the relief, the downpour also exposed the city’s drainage shortcomings. Several roads, particularly in low lying localities, were submerged, causing inconvenience to commuters and slowing traffic movement during peak hours.

Residents pointed out that unlike the scattered showers witnessed earlier this season, Tuesday’s rainfall was widespread and covered almost the entire region.

“It rained in some parts of the city on Sunday as well, but the temperature did not plummet the way it did today,” said local resident Harnam Singh.