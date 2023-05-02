Shranay tops dist in JEE (Main)

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 1

Success isn’t overnight! It’s when everyday you get a little better than the day before. It all adds up! This seems true for the JEE (Main) 2023 achievers who are celebrating their hard work as the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the Session 2 results. Shranay Malhotra, a student of DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, is among the district toppers, scoring 99.78 percentile in the Session 2 results. Shranay, who wants to pursue computer engineering, has a keen interest in AI-technology and aspires to be a part of the next generation of tech-wizards. He wants to pursue engineering from IIT Mumbai, Delhi or IIIT, Hyderabad.

“It’s incredible when your hard work and planning gives results. I am an early riser and so I used to wake up early, dedicate half a day to my studies and also take time out to de-stress by playing with my pet dog. I was always interested in technological developments with Maths being my favourite subject; AI and computer analytics seemed quite lucrative to me as a career,” he said. Shranay credits his success in cracking JEE to his family’s support. “My parents were a big support to me and so was my elder brother, who is currently pursuing BCom (Honours) from Mumbai,” he says. His father Nitin Malhotra is a businessman and mother is a teacher. Shranay will now be preparing for JEE-Advanced now.

Hitesh Khanna of Holy Heart Presidency School also cracked JEE-Mains by scoring 99.72 percentile and brought honour to the school as well as his parents. He has qualified successfully for JEE (Advanced). Students of Sri Ram Ashram Public School, including Vansham Mahajan (97.6 percentile), Sujal (96.23 percentile), Hardik (96.15 percentile) and others also qualified for JEE Advanced.