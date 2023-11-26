Principal honoured with outstanding leadership award

Tribune News Service

Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School

Amritsar: Neetu Sharma, principal of Shri Ram Ashram Sen Sec School, was bestowed with the ‘outstanding leadership award’ for her exemplary services in the field of education. She received the award in a programme organised by EGN India, Ludhiana. She said it was a proud moment for the whole Shri Ram Ashram fraternity. She said she has been persevering in her efforts to promote and uphold India’s cultural heritage by linking it with education. Providing quality holistic education blended with national ethos generates principled nation-builders, she said. School president Balbir Bajaj congratulated Neetu Sharma and wished that the institution would reach the zenith of fame and glory.

BBK DAV College for Women

Continuing the winning streak of the institution, the students of BBK DAV College for Women excelled in the GNDU examinations. Jaspreet of B. Voc. Fashion Technology (Sem-IV, 78.3 per cent) and Swanika of Bachelor of Design (Sem-II, 88.3 per cent) stood first in the university. Simranjit of B. Voc. (Sem-IV, 77.12 per cent) and Anamika of Bachelor of Design (Sem-II, 87 per cent) stood second in the university. Principal Pushpinder Walia congratulated the students for their performance in the exams and encouraged them to maintain their positions in the future. Dr Simardeep (Dean Academics), Kiran Gupta (Dean, Admissions), Dr Lalit Gopal (Head, Department of Design) and Cheena Gupta (Department of Design) wished the students the best for their future.

Amritsar Group of Colleges

Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) celebrated the National Flag Day with fervour and enthusiasm, aiming to instil a deep sense of reverence for the Tricolour among students. The event, which aimed to enlighten the students about the significance of the National Flag, witnessed a vibrant display of patriotism and cultural unity. Students adorned themselves in hues representing the Tricolour, immersing themselves in the spirit of the occasion. The students expressed their patriotic feelings through poster-making and public speaking. They also delved into the historical journey behind the adoption of the Tricolour, understanding its profound significance in India’s rich tapestry of heritage. The highlight of the event was the spirited march across the college premises, wherein the students proudly held aloft the national flag. Principal Gaurav Tejpal commended the institution for organising the event.