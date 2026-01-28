SI gets CM’s medal on R-Day

Gurdaspur-based Sub-Inspector (SI) Bhupinder Singh Chinna was honoured with the Chief Minister’s medal for ‘Outstanding Devotion to Duty’ on Republic Day.
Advertisement
The Sub-Inspector hails from Bhaini Mian Khan in Qadian, which forms a part of Gurdaspur district. He is posted as a motor transport officer with the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF).
Advertisement
Chinna’s services were recognised for providing efficient transport and operational support for anti-narcotic missions across the state.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement