SI nabbed for taking Rs 5,000 bribe

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 20

The Vigilance Bureau (VB), Punjab, on Saturday arrested Sub-Inspector Dhanvinder Singh, currently posted at the Kamboh police station under the Amritsar Rural Police, red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 5,000.

A spokesperson for the VB in a statement issued here said the accused has been arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by Dinesh Sharma, a resident of Chheharta here.

The complainant approached the Vigilance Bureau and informed them that he had sold his car to his acquaintance, Malkit Singh, who had refused to pay sale amount. The complainant further alleged that the accused cop demanded Rs 10,000 for getting his car back from Malkit Singh and had already took Rs 2,000 in this regard.

After a preliminary inquiry into the complaint, the VB team laid a trap during which the SI was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe amount in the presence of two official witnesses.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the SI at the VB police station, Amritsar Range. The accused would be produced in a court tomorrow and further investigation into the case was under progress.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.