Sidhu Moosewala murder case accused held at Amritsar airport

Amritsar, October 13

The Amritsar airport authorities on Thursday arrested an accused wanted in Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case.

Jagtar Singh is a resident of Moosewala village.

He was arrested at Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport here while trying to board a flight to Dubai.

He was later handed over to the city police.

