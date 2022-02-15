Sidhu roars in Verka

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

PPCC president and sitting MLA from Amritsar East Navjot Singh Sidhu addressed residents of Verka, falling under his home turf.

Sidhu admitted that he may have been busy fighting for the Punjab issues and local workers in the constituency might have felt being ignored. He also assured that he would spare a contact number solely for Amritsar East.

A video grab of the incident where residents of Mudhal village are seen showing black flags to Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu on Monday.

Sidhu is contesting again from this seat. He said his fight was against the evil (referring to his opponent SAD candidate Bikram Singh Majithia), adding that outsiders (SAD) have been questioning his contribution, whereas only Kartarpur corridor was enough to prove his commitment and sincerity.

He said if residents think that he had done development, laid roads and sewerage and installed street lights in Verka, then they (residents) should vote for him.

Mudhal village residents protest against Dr Sidhu

Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu, wife of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Navjot Singh Sidhu, had to face embarrassment while canvassing at Mudhal village when residents showed black flags and raised anti-slogans against her to lodge their protest.

Mudhal village comes under the jurisdiction of Amritsar East constituency where Sidhu is pitted against SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia in a tough competition. Dr Sidhu has been campaigning on behalf of her husband in the Amritsar East constituency, which she also represented from 2012-17 as the BJP MLA.

As Dr Sidhu arrived near gurdwara located at Mudhal village, a group of residents holding black flags started raising ‘murdabad’ slogans compelling her to return.

A resident, preferring anonymity, said people expressed their resentment against the pitiable civic conditions in their localities.

Earlier, Mudhal village was adopted by Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla in 2017.