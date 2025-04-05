DT
Home / Amritsar / Sift Kaur Samra wins gold: India's 1st victory at ISSF World Cup

Sift Kaur Samra wins gold: India's 1st victory at ISSF World Cup

Samra, world record holder in event, excelled with remarkable comeback after initially trailing behind Germany’s Anita Mangold
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:33 PM Apr 05, 2025 IST
Sift Kaur Samra delivered a sensational performance and clinched India’s first gold medal of the season at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Buenos Aires, triumphing in the women’s 50m rifle 3 positions (3P) final on Friday evening. The 23-year-old Indian star shooter, who is also a student at the Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, overcame initial challenges to win her first ever individual gold ISSSF World Cup gold.

Samra, a world record holder in the event, excelled with a remarkable comeback after initially trailing behind Germany’s Anita Mangold. She finished with a commanding score of 458.6 in the 45-shot final, outpacing Mangold, who settled for silver with 455.3. Kazakhstan’s Arina Altukhova took bronze with 445.9. The women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions is a highly competitive event and Samra outsmarted and outclassed her opponents to win this gold, further elevating her rank and her stature in the game.

“Sift’s performance was nothing short of extraordinary,” said a spokesperson from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI). “Her ability to recover and dominate in the final stages is a sign of her champion mindset. We’re proud of her and optimistic about what lies ahead for the team.”

The Paris Olympian shooter’s illustrious career includes a world record-breaking gold at the Asian Games 2023. Other Indian shooters at the ISSF World Cup 2025 in Buenos Aires include Paris Olympics medallist Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary.

