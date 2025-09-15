DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sikh bodies fume after Centre denies permission to send Jathas to Pakistan

Sikh bodies fume after Centre denies permission to send Jathas to Pakistan

SAD urges Centre to allow Sikh Jathas to visit Nankana Sahib for Guru Nanak Dev’s Gurpurab
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 12:09 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
SAD says the denial hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community. File Photo
Advertisement

Sikh bodies have criticised the BJP-led central government after it denied permission to send Sikh Jathas to Pakistan in November to celebrate Gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the government to allow the Sikh Jatha to visit Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Prakash Purb.

Reacting to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), SAD says the denial hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Its leaders also questioned the rationale behind the decision, especially as sports ties between India and Pakistan appeared to resume with the recent India-Pakistan cricket fixture held in Dubai.

Moreover, the party sought for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Advertisement

Despite tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had appealed to all interested Sangat (devotees) to submit their passports and travel documents to the SGPC’s Yatra Department by August 4.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts