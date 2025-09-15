Sikh bodies fume after Centre denies permission to send Jathas to Pakistan

Sikh bodies have criticised the BJP-led central government after it denied permission to send Sikh Jathas to Pakistan in November to celebrate Gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism.

Advertisement

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has urged the government to allow the Sikh Jatha to visit Nankana Sahib on the occasion of Prakash Purb.

Reacting to an advisory issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), SAD says the denial hurts the sentiments of the Sikh community.

Advertisement

Its leaders also questioned the rationale behind the decision, especially as sports ties between India and Pakistan appeared to resume with the recent India-Pakistan cricket fixture held in Dubai.

Moreover, the party sought for the reopening of the Kartarpur Corridor.

Advertisement

Despite tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) had appealed to all interested Sangat (devotees) to submit their passports and travel documents to the SGPC’s Yatra Department by August 4.