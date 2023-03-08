Sikh body writes to G20 members over their plight

Amritsar, March 7
The Dal Khalsa has sent a communique to G20 members through their embassy prior to their visit to Amritsar scheduled in the month to highlight the plight of the Sikh community. Sikh political prisoners continue to languish in prison even beyond the completion of their sentences, they rued.
