Sikh candidate barred from judiciary exam honoured

Gurpreet Kaur, a resident of Pheloke (Tarn Taran), was recently denied permission to appear in the Rajasthan Judicial Services Examination held in Jaipur as she was wearing her Kirpan, Kara and other articles as an Amritdhari Sikh. She was honoured by the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) on Saturday in her village for choosing to uphold her religious beliefs over pursuing a potentially bright career in the judiciary.

RMPI leaders, including Mukhtar Singh Mallha and Baldev Singh Pandori, praised her decision, commending her for prioritising her faith. The incident has drawn attention and concern from Sikh circles, including Akal Takht.

While honouring Gurpreet Kaur, the RMPI leaders condemned the authorities’ actions, stating that preventing her from taking the exam not only violated her constitutional right to religious freedom but also infringed upon her personal liberty.

The RMPI leaders called on Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann to urge the Rajasthan Government to provide Gurpreet Kaur with a special opportunity to take the exam separately. They emphasised that she had worked hard to prepare for the judicial services examination in hopes of a better future.