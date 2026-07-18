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Home / Amritsar / Sikh community in UK hosts Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj

Sikh community in UK hosts Jathedar Kuldip Singh Gargaj

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 11:51 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Jathedar Gargaj reaches UK
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The Officiating Jathedar of Akal Takht and Jathedar of Takht Kesgarh Sahib, Kuldip Singh Gargaj, reached the United Kingdom for a three-day visit after an invitation from Nehkaamee Sewa Trust UK.

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On his arrival at London’s airport, he was accorded a warm welcome by the local Sikh sangat and Sikh youth, who presented him with a siropa (robe of honour).

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During his three-day visit, Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargaj will participate in a Gurmat Samagam at Gurdwara Guru Garib Niwaz, Hayes, London, being organised to commemorate the Parkash Gurpurab (birth anniversary) of Guru Har Krishan Sahib.

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He will address the congregation and engage in discussions on Sikh philosophy and Panthic affairs. The religious event is being jointly organized by Nehkaamee Sewa Trust UK, Jatha Panj Pyare Sahibaan UK, Guru Hargobind Sahib Trust UK, and the local Sikh sangat.

During the visit, Jathedar Gargaj will also attend a congregation at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Southall, where he will interact with members of the local Sikh community and exchange views on matters concerning the Sikh Panth.

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