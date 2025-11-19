Sikh devotees leave for Bangladesh to visit gurdwaras

A 70-member jatha of Sikh devotees, organised by the Kar Sewa Sampardai, Sarhali, departed for Bangladesh on Tuesday to participate in the celebrations of the 356th Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev and the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

The jatha began its journey from the Amritsar railway station, where Baba Sukha Singh presented a siropa to the sangat before their departure. The Kar Sewa Sampardai has been conducting this seva since 2004.

Baba Sukha Singh and Baba Hakam Singh said the jatha will visit several key gurdwaras in Bangladesh, including Gurdwara Nanakshahi and Gurdwara Sangat Tola in Dhaka, Gurdwara Sikh Temple Estate and Gurdwara Sahib in Chatogram and Gurdwara Guru Nanak Mandir in Mymensingh.

After completing the pilgrimage, the jatha is scheduled to return to Amritsar on November 30.