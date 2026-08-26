Sikh groups seek clear Akal Takht guidelines on singing ‘Vande Mataram’

Several Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee, United Sikh Students Federation and members of Panj Pyare, on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Acting Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, seeking clear and uniform Panthic guidelines on the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’.

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The organisations said the issue should not be viewed merely from a political or national-policy perspective, but in the context of Sikh religious beliefs, the Sikh Rehat maryada and the community’s religious rights.

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The memorandum raised questions over whether a Sikh, whose worship is centred on the formless Akal Purakh, could religiously accept the idea of treating a country, state or land as a “mother” and venerating it as such.

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The Sikh representatives stressed that love for the land, commitment to the country, public service and civic responsibilities were separate from treating a worldly entity as a religious mother or deity. They sought a clear distinction between patriotism and religious worship.

The memorandum also referred to elements associated with deity worship in the original text of ‘Vande Mataram’ and raised questions about the religious implications of singing the composition.

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The organisations specifically asked the Acting Jathedar to clarify whether a Sikh could participate in singing a poem containing praise of deities, and whether a government directive, educational institution, employer, military service or official function could require a Sikh to perform an act considered contrary to Sikh religious beliefs.

They also sought guidelines for Sikh schools, colleges, gurdwara institutions, missionary colleges, Gurmat educational institutions and other Sikh organisations. SAD (Amritsar) leader Iman Singh Mann said that if the singing of ‘Vande Mataram’ were found to be inconsistent with the Sikh Rehat maryada, Sikh students, teachers and employees should not be compelled to sing it.

The memorandum sought answers to three key questions: whether singing ‘Vande Mataram’ is religiously permissible for a Sikh; whether a state or nation can be treated as a mother in a religious sense and worshipped as such; and whether a Sikh can participate in singing a poem containing praise of deities.

The organisations urged the Akal Takht to issue a final and uniform panthic directive based on the fundamental principles of Gurmat, the Sikh Rehat maryada and established Sikh tradition, rather than on political pressure or prevailing circumstances.

Those present included SAD (Amritsar) working president Iman Singh Mann, Jathedar Jagtar Singh Hawara Committee spokesperson Professor Baljinder Singh, United Sikh Students Federation president Jugraj Singh, and Panj Pyare members Satnam Singh Jhajhia, Satnam Singh Khanda, Tarlok Singh and Ravi Sher Singh, besides Davinder Singh Ball, Kulwant Singh Kotla and others.