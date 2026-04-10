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Home / Amritsar / Sikh jatha leaves for Attari border to visit Pakistan gurdwaras on Baisakhi

Sikh jatha leaves for Attari border to visit Pakistan gurdwaras on Baisakhi

Jatha to pay their respects at Nankana Sahib, Dera Sahib to mark Baisakhi

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:11 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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Sikh pilgrims leave for Pakistan to celebrate Baisakhi in Amritsar on Friday. Tribune Photo: Vishal Kumar
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A Sikh jatha from Amritsar departed for the Attari border on Friday morning to cross over to Pakistan and celebrate the birth anniversary of the Khalsa Panth and Baisakhi at historic Sikh shrines.

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Around 2,800 members are part of the Sikh jatha, which will be visiting historic shrines in Pakistan.

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Ranjit Kaur of Barnala said she would be visiting, for the first time, the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. She added that her long-cherished desire would be met with this visit on the historic occasion of the birth anniversary of the Khalsa Panth.

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The group will visit Sikh shrines in Nankana Sahib and Lahore to mark Baisakhi.

A few devotees spoke to The Tribune to talk more about their visit. The devotees shared that they would be in Lahore by evening and will pay their respects at Gurdwara Nankana Sahib and Gurdwara Dera Sahib.

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Out of around 2,800 devotees, 1,743 have been sent by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and all of them come from different parts of Punjab. The remaining members of the Jatha were drawn from different parts of the country.

The SGPC dispatched its jatha members in several buses, which gathered at Gurdwara Saragarhi, situated on the periphery of the Golden Temple, in the morning.

Jagjit Singh, incharge of the SGPC’s Yatra branch, said devotees would start reaching the Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post from 8 am onwards. They will undergo strict verification of documents by both Indian and Pakistani authorities before crossing the border. By late afternoon or evening, they will reach Lahore, boarding buses to head for their first destination.

The SGPC’s Yatra branch manages the entire pilgrimage process for devotees, including collecting passports, dealing with the Pakistani embassy for visas, and distributing passports to successful applicants.

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