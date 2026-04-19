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Home / Amritsar / Sikh jatha to return from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post today

Sikh jatha to return from Pakistan via Attari-Wagah Joint Check Post today

The group had departed for the pilgrimage on April 10

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Neeraj Bagga
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:22 AM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Of the 2,236 devotees, 1,743 from different parts of Punjab were sent by the SGPC.
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A 2,236-member Sikh jatha will return to India on Sunday through the Attari–Wagah Joint Check Post after celebrating Khalsa Sajna Diwas (the birth anniversary of the Khalsa Panth) and Baisakhi at historic Sikh shrines in Pakistan. The group had departed for the pilgrimage on April 10.

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The Indian government had specially opened the border for the jatha, which had otherwise remained closed following last year’s Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

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Of the 2,236 devotees, 1,743 from different parts of Punjab were sent by the SGPC and were led by its executive member Surjit Singh Tugalwal. The remaining pilgrims came from various parts of the country, with their visits facilitated by Sikh organisations such as the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (DSGMC), Uttar Pradesh Sikh Pratinidhi Board, and Sikh bodies in Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Jammu and Kashmir.

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During their stay in Pakistan, the devotees visited several historic shrines, including Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Gurdwara Sacha Sauda, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib in Lahore and Gurdwara Rori Sahib in Eminabad.

SGPC’s Yatra Vibhag in-charge, Jagjit Singh, said that all arrangements were in place to receive the returning pilgrims at the Attari border.

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On April 10, around 150 members were reportedly stopped at the border by Indian officials due to technical reasons.

Sources said that officials at the Joint Check Post have tightened verification procedures following the incident last year in which a jatha member, Sarbjit Kaur, did not return with the group. Instead, she married a Pakistan national after embracing Islam. The SGPC has since made it mandatory for solo women pilgrims to submit an undertaking endorsed by multiple individuals.

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