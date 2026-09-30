Sikh organisation seeks SIT probe into rape case against Akali leader

The Sikh Chintak Manch has demanded that the Punjab Government constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to conduct a thorough and impartial probe into the rape case registered against Shiromani Akali Dal leader Amarjeet Singh Chawla.

In a statement issued here, Sikh Chintak Manch president R S Bindra said an independent investigation was necessary to establish the facts of the case and fix responsibility. He said the controversy had caused concern among the Sikh community and affected the credibility of Sikh institutions.

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Bindra also demanded that Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami and Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj resign from their respective posts on moral grounds until the facts of the case were established.

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He further called upon Sikh religious bodies to convene a Sarbat Khalsa to discuss the functioning of Sikh institutions and appoint capable and meritorious persons to head them.

The Sikh Chintak Manch also demanded that Sikh institutions constitute an internal inquiry committee headed by a retired Sikh High Court judge to conduct a detailed probe and fix responsibility.

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Bindra said transparency and accountability were essential to restore the confidence of the Sikh sangat in religious institutions.