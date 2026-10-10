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Home / Amritsar / Sikh outfits urge Amit Shah to expedite SGPC elections

Sikh outfits urge Amit Shah to expedite SGPC elections

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Charanjit Singh Teja
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:03 PM Oct 10, 2026 IST
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Representative photo, SGPC logo. File
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Four Sikh organisations have jointly urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to direct the Gurdwara Election Commission to conduct general elections of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) before the upcoming Punjab Assembly elections, citing the prolonged delay in the democratic process.

In a joint memorandum, representatives of the Sikh Chintak Manch, Panthak Budhijeevi Council, Sikh Forum and Sikh Youth Federation said the SGPC elections had not been held since 2011, raising concerns over the democratic rights of the Sikh community. The memorandum stated that under the Sikh Gurdwaras Act, 1925, the SGPC elections were required to be held every five years. The organisations said the delay of more than 15 years in holding the elections had undermined the democratic process in the management of Sikh religious institutions.

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