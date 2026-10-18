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Home / Amritsar / Sikh scholars shed light on importance of Gurmukhi script

Sikh scholars shed light on importance of Gurmukhi script

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Our Correspondent
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Sikh scholars at Sri Guru Angad Dev College in Khadoor Sahib.
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Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) organised a special seminar titled ‘Guru Varosai Gurmukhi’ to mark Gurmukhi Diwas, dedicated to the Gurtagaddi Diwas of Guru Angad Dev, at the Sri Guru Angad Dev College in Khadoor Sahib.

Addressing the inaugural session of the seminar, Baba Sewa Singh Karseva Khadoor Sahib Wale said the Gurus also gave special importance to the propagation of the Gurmukhi script. Granthi Singh Sahib of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib Giani Parvinderpal Singh said the Gurmukhi script was a great gift of the Sikh Gurus and an important identity of Punjabi. He also drew attention to the problem of Punjabi language and the Gurmukhi script being ignored in schools these days. He said there was a lack of awareness among teachers regarding the correct pronunciation of the 35 letters.

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On this occasion, Professor and Head of the Sikh Encyclopedia Department of Punjabi University, Patiala, Dr Paramveer Singh said Sri Guru Angad Dev made a significant contribution to standardise and popularise the Gurmukhi script. Sikh scholar Inderjit Singh Gogoani said Gurmukhi was not just a script, but important for examining Gurmat ideology, Gurbani and Gurmukhi life.

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During the seminar, members of the Dharam Prachar Committee Bhai Ajaib Singh Abhishek, Sukhwarsh Singh Pannu, additional secretary Bhagwant Singh Dhangera also addressed the gathering.

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