Sikhi has no place for yoga, says Akal Takht Jathedar Gargaj

Acting Jathedar of the Akal Takht Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has said yoga has no place in Sikhism and urged gurdwara management committees not to permit yoga sessions on their premises.

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Addressing the morning congregation at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, Gargaj said some Sikh youths had recently approached him to express concern over yoga sessions being organised at certain gurdwaras.

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Clarifying the Sikh perspective, he said the literal meaning of yoga is to unite with God, but what is commonly practised is physical exercise.

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“There is no objection if someone wishes to exercise at home. However, conducting yoga sessions inside gurdwaras, asking people to perform breathing techniques and physical postures in langar halls or Diwan halls, is not in accordance with Sikh principles," he said.

The Acting Jathedar said gurdwaras were established by the Sikh Gurus as places where devotees should connect with Gurbani and the Shabad.

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“Nothing is superior to Gurbani for a Sikh. Instead of immersing themselves in Gurbani, innocent people are being drawn towards yoga practices inside gurdwaras. A gurdwara is meant to connect devotees with the Divine Word, not to become a venue for yoga,” he said.

Referring to the Sikh concept of Miri-Piri, Gargaj said the Guru had bestowed upon Sikhs the doctrine of temporal and spiritual responsibility, symbolised by the wearing of two swords. He added Sikhs were also taught Shastar Vidya (martial traditions) and abandoning these teachings in favour of practising yoga inside gurdwaras amounted to ‘manmat’ — conduct contrary to the Guru's teachings.

Appealing to the Sikh community and gurdwara management committees, the Acting Jathedar urged them not to allow yoga programmes within gurdwara premises.

He said wherever Guru Granth Sahib is enthroned, the focus must remain on Gurbani and Sikh religious practices.

“Physical exercise may be done at home, but permitting yoga in gurdwaras is not supported by the Guru's principles,” he added.