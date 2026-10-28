Sikhya Kranti faces test in Amritsar, Tarn Taran dists

Amritsar and Tarn Taran are among the worst-affected districts, with a large number of government senior secondary schools functioning without a principal.

Vacancies exceed 55 per cent in Amritsar and 75 per cent in Tarn Taran, according to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF). This comes as the Punjab Government started the second leg of its week-long Sikhya Kranti initiative on Tuesday. The initiative aims to transform government schools and improve the quality of education across the state.

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The DTF said 1,153 of the 1,927 sanctioned posts of principals in Punjab’s senior secondary schools were vacant. The shortage is acute in several districts, including Tarn Taran, where more than 75 per cent of schools are functioning without a principal. According to the figures, 60 of the 77 senior secondary schools in Tarn Taran lack a principal.

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In Amritsar, 77 of the 119 sanctioned principal posts (65 per cent) are vacant. While 29 posts are occupied by regular principals, 23 are being managed by teachers holding additional charge.

Vacancies have been reported in 13 of the 15 education blocks in Amritsar. The worst-hit is Ajnala-2, which is among nine education blocks in Punjab that had no regular principal in any government senior secondary school till last year.

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“Principals are responsible for coordinating teaching, supervising staff, monitoring students’ academic progress and ensuring that government schemes are implemented effectively. When these responsibilities fall on acting heads or other staff members in addition to their regular duties, the burden can affect the functioning of the institution,” said Ajaypal Singh, a schoolteacher in Tarn Taran. Local DTF members have also raised concerns about the shortage of principals. The DTF has criticised the government for promoting its education agenda while leaving a large number of leadership posts vacant.

The organisation’s state president, Digvijaypal Sharma, and state secretary, Resham Singh Khemuana, said they had repeatedly approached the office of the Director of School Education, seeking the immediate promotion of eligible teachers to principal posts.