DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / Sikhya Kranti faces test in Amritsar, Tarn Taran dists

Sikhya Kranti faces test in Amritsar, Tarn Taran dists

Majority of senior secondary schools without principals; Ajnala block worst affected

article_Author
Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The state government on Tuesday initiated the second leg of the Sikhya Kranti initiative.
Advertisement

Amritsar and Tarn Taran are among the worst-affected districts, with a large number of government senior secondary schools functioning without a principal.

Vacancies exceed 55 per cent in Amritsar and 75 per cent in Tarn Taran, according to the Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF). This comes as the Punjab Government started the second leg of its week-long Sikhya Kranti initiative on Tuesday. The initiative aims to transform government schools and improve the quality of education across the state.

Advertisement

The DTF said 1,153 of the 1,927 sanctioned posts of principals in Punjab’s senior secondary schools were vacant. The shortage is acute in several districts, including Tarn Taran, where more than 75 per cent of schools are functioning without a principal. According to the figures, 60 of the 77 senior secondary schools in Tarn Taran lack a principal.

Advertisement

In Amritsar, 77 of the 119 sanctioned principal posts (65 per cent) are vacant. While 29 posts are occupied by regular principals, 23 are being managed by teachers holding additional charge.

Vacancies have been reported in 13 of the 15 education blocks in Amritsar. The worst-hit is Ajnala-2, which is among nine education blocks in Punjab that had no regular principal in any government senior secondary school till last year.

Advertisement

“Principals are responsible for coordinating teaching, supervising staff, monitoring students’ academic progress and ensuring that government schemes are implemented effectively. When these responsibilities fall on acting heads or other staff members in addition to their regular duties, the burden can affect the functioning of the institution,” said Ajaypal Singh, a schoolteacher in Tarn Taran. Local DTF members have also raised concerns about the shortage of principals. The DTF has criticised the government for promoting its education agenda while leaving a large number of leadership posts vacant.

The organisation’s state president, Digvijaypal Sharma, and state secretary, Resham Singh Khemuana, said they had repeatedly approached the office of the Director of School Education, seeking the immediate promotion of eligible teachers to principal posts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts