 Silver jubilee celebrations of Punjab Naatshala conclude : The Tribune India

Silver jubilee celebrations of Punjab Naatshala conclude

Silver jubilee celebrations of Punjab Naatshala conclude

A city artiste being honoured in Amritsar on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Amritsar, March 28

The 10-day Silver Jubilee Theatre Festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Punjab Naatshala, draw to a close with an award ceremony. Income Tax Commissioner Jahanzeb Akhtar and IAFA president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina were among the chief guests. Several theatre artistes including eminent theatre person Kewal Dhaliwal were in attendance.

The theatre festival was also dedicated to the World Theatre Day that is marked on March 27. “The theatre festival hosted a wide range of productions from different cities, giving a cultural and creative mix to the audience. Amritsar has always been a city where theatre and artistic talent is nurtured and finds a ground with masses. With more awareness and technological advancements coming into theatre, the medium has only progressed,” said Jatinder Brar, founder, Punjab Naathshala and a noted playwright.

Among the felicitates artistes included Sajan Kapoor of Young Malang Theatre, Manchpreet of Rangkarmi Manch, Hardeep Gill of The Theater Persona, actor Anita Devgan, Gaurav Vij of Sparsh Theatre, Abohar, Gurinder Singh of Radisson Manch, Neeta Mohindra of Rangtoli Manch, Jyoti Bawa of Samvad Sanstha, Immanuel Singh of Khalsa College Theatre. Naatshalas’ home production plays Mirch Masala, Faaslein, Saka Jallianwala Bagh’s teams were also felicitated. Director Jaswant Mintu for Jamir, Jagdish Sachdeva for Kudesan and Daughter of the Bin, along with others were also honoured.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

2
Diaspora

Indian-origin man Inderdeep Gosal fatally stabs man in Canada’s Vancouver; arrested as video goes viral

3
Punjab

Police close to arresting Amritpal, Punjab Advocate-General tells high court

4
Jalandhar

Couple from Punjab's Goraya shot dead in Philippines

5
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann hits out at Akal Takht Jathedar for ‘provoking’ people through ultimatum to AAP govt

6
Jalandhar

3 students arrested for blackening CM Bhagwant Mann’s picture at Khatkar Kalan Mohalla Clinic

7
Nation

Atiq Ahmad, 2 others get life sentence in Umesh Pal kidnapping case

8
Nation

Major anti-breast cancer drug off patent: Government in Parliament; room for cheaper generics

9
Amritsar

In 4 different incidents, BSF shoots down drone, arrests 2 men and seizes weapons and drugs near international border in Punjab

10
Nation

India shining on world stage, natural for anti-national forces to unite: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Amritpal Singh’s selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt
Trending

Amritpal Singh's selfie with close aide surfaces on social media; Punjab police remain on hunt

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by Sept
Haryana

Fly from Hisar to eight destinations by September

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor
Amritsar

PM praises parents of youngest organ donor

STUDY VISA FRAUD
Punjab

How study visa fraud shattered their Canadian dream

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study
Science Technology

Academic text produced by ChatGPT formulaic, would be picked up by AI-detection tools: Study

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame
Nation

Lifespan in Haryana down 7 years, Punjab 6 years, pollution to blame

G20 ends in city, encroachments return
Amritsar

G20 ends in Amritsar, encroachments return

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district
Haryana

In 10 years, groundwater dips by 3.48m in Karnal district

Top News

Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today

Karnataka Assembly poll schedule to be announced today

The poll panel will announce the election schedule at 11.30 ...

Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Did Amritpal Singh plan to give interview before his arrest?

Pro-Khalistani activist likely visit to Hoshiarpur last nigh...

Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did the pro-Khalistan activist dodged Punjab Police again

Is Amritpal Singh in Punjab? Did pro-Khalistan activist dodge police again

Police say Amritpal was on his way from Delhi with three oth...

Hunt for Amritpal Singh; massive search ops in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase

Hunt on for Amritpal Singh; massive search in Punjab's Hoshiarpur after some suspects abandon car following police chase

The occupants of the vehicle abandoned the car near Gurdwara...

Sukhwinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast

Sukhvinder Sukhu meets Bhagwant Mann over breakfast

They are likely to discuss certain issues common to both sta...


Cities

View All

Health Dept workers hold pen-down strike

Health Dept workers hold pen-down strike

Residents protest over deteriorating law & order situation in Tarn Taran

Start survey to identify illegal buildings: MC Commissioner

Farmers’ body criticises govt for slashing per person quota of wheat under PDS

Town planning wing exceeds revenue target but other MC departments lax

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Underpasses, flyovers fix to traffic problem: Parl panel

Mayor bars inaugurations sans nod, Oppn councillors miffed

New Chandigarh ‘NIV lab’ project shifted to Jammu

Rain forecast for two days

From April 1, Chandigarh to scrap 15-year-old govt vehicles

Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

2019 Jamia violence case: Delhi HC overturns trial court order, frames charges against Shrajeel Imam, 8 others

Amritpal Singh seen without turban on Delhi street in fresh CCTV footage

Congress leaders, workers detained while trying to march near Red Fort against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

DU women’s college students claim men scaled walls, harassed them during fest

19 fire tenders rushed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Badarpur

Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

Woman in live-in found dead, foul play suspected

DC serves show-cause notice on XEN

Two Kapurthala residents held with illegal pistol

Rs 35-crore property tax collected

Murdered NRI couple's kin in shock; gloom in villages

Record ~116-crore property tax collected, ~24 cr still pending

Record Rs 116-crore property tax collected, Rs 24 cr still pending

Man dies by suicide, NRI wife booked

Gorkha's remand extended by 2 days

22 mobiles seized from Central Jail

Bahl joins as PPCB Chief Engineer

Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

Rajpura set to get facelift as key development projects given nod

4 fresh Covid cases reported in Patiala district

Testing increased as dist reports fresh Covid cases

Workshop on Agniveer Vayu recruitment

NCC cadets visit Indian Military Academy