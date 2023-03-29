Silver jubilee celebrations of Punjab Naatshala conclude

Amritsar, March 28
The 10-day Silver Jubilee Theatre Festival dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Punjab Naatshala, draw to a close with an award ceremony. Income Tax Commissioner Jahanzeb Akhtar and IAFA president Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina were among the chief guests. Several theatre artistes including eminent theatre person Kewal Dhaliwal were in attendance.
The theatre festival was also dedicated to the World Theatre Day that is marked on March 27. “The theatre festival hosted a wide range of productions from different cities, giving a cultural and creative mix to the audience. Amritsar has always been a city where theatre and artistic talent is nurtured and finds a ground with masses. With more awareness and technological advancements coming into theatre, the medium has only progressed,” said Jatinder Brar, founder, Punjab Naathshala and a noted playwright.
Among the felicitates artistes included Sajan Kapoor of Young Malang Theatre, Manchpreet of Rangkarmi Manch, Hardeep Gill of The Theater Persona, actor Anita Devgan, Gaurav Vij of Sparsh Theatre, Abohar, Gurinder Singh of Radisson Manch, Neeta Mohindra of Rangtoli Manch, Jyoti Bawa of Samvad Sanstha, Immanuel Singh of Khalsa College Theatre. Naatshalas’ home production plays Mirch Masala, Faaslein, Saka Jallianwala Bagh’s teams were also felicitated. Director Jaswant Mintu for Jamir, Jagdish Sachdeva for Kudesan and Daughter of the Bin, along with others were also honoured.
