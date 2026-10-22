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Home / Amritsar / Tarn Taran: Simarpreet shines at CBSE athletics meet

Tarn Taran: Simarpreet shines at CBSE athletics meet

Wins bronze in javelin with an impressive 60.8m throw

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Tarn Taran, Updated At : 11:04 AM Oct 22, 2026 IST
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Simarpreet Singh with a trophy in Tarn Taran. Photo: Gurbaxpuri
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Simarpreet Singh, a Class XII student of Guru Amar Dass Adarsh Institute, Goindwal Sahib, secured third position in the U-19 javelin throw event at the CBSE All India National Athletics Meet with an impressive throw of 60.8 metres.

The prestigious five-day championship was held at the Sports Stadium of Punjabi University, Patiala, under the guidelines of the CBSE Sports Committee, Delhi. Around 4,500 athletes from 28 states participated in the event, along with approximately 850 players from Gulf countries. A total of 74 events were conducted during the championship.

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Simarpreet Singh of Bhail village achieved this remarkable feat through his dedication, hard work and consistent practice. School coaches Sukhwinder Singh and Resham Singh played a significant role in his success through their guidance and training. Dr Jatinderpal Singh Randhawa, Director of the institute, and Principal Manisha Sood said such accomplishments inspire other students to excel in sports and bring laurels to their institution and the country.

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