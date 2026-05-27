Since Independence, Gurdaspur awaits freedom from civic woes

Cities that do not expand eventually wither.

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This is true, yes, but expansion, if it is to benefit the populace, must be logical, purposeful and properly planned. Unchecked urban sprawl, devoid of foresight, resembles the growth of a cancer cell — relentless, directionless and ultimately destructive.

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This is where Gurdaspur’s misfortune lies: Already burdened by the vagaries of being a border district, it has suffered stepmotherly treatment from both the Centre and the state government since Independence. Economically, it has been stunted by a history of terrorism, industrial stagnation, and inadequate infrastructural development.

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As though these disadvantages were not enough, present-day town planners have further compounded matters by constructing public buildings within the city when they ought to have been located on its outskirts.

Conversely, projects better suited to the periphery have been brought into the town’s already congested heart.

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A former MLA must shoulder much of the blame. It was during his tenure, and with his approval, that the city’s landscape underwent a drastic alteration — a transformation the consequences of which were not immediately visible, but are now painfully apparent.

To facilitate his “nefarious” designs, certain bureaucrats allegedly helped secure requisite permissions from the state government. Nefarious, because he is said to have had a finger in every financial pie.

A decade ago, the multi-storeyed District Administrative Complex (DAC), which houses several government offices, and the Judicial Complex were established in the heart of the city.

Residents cried themselves hoarse, insisting that both facilities should be shifted to the outskirts, as is the case in nearly every other district of Punjab. However, the legislator refused to heed either reason or rationale, driven, many believe, by fiscal interests.

The shrill voices of residents went unheard.

At the time, traffic and parking around the two complexes did not appear to be major concerns.

Today, however, the problem has snowballed into a full-blown predicament. Ten years ago, private and state-owned banks were not aggressively pursuing vehicle loans; now they arrive at one’s doorstep offering easy finance. The result has been a dramatic rise in the number of vehicles, while parking space has shrunk like a woollen sweater in warm water.

A significant proportion of urban land was never earmarked for parking, forcing motorists to occupy roadsides, pavements, and green spaces, thereby creating chronic bottlenecks.

Traditional parking models — especially in an old city like Gurdaspur — are proving woefully inadequate because of high land costs and the failure to utilise vertical space. Traffic snarls caused by motorists endlessly searching for parking have become commonplace, increasing fuel consumption, air pollution, and commuting time.

Nowhere is this more evident than in and around the DAC and the Judicial Complex. Also, several government offices that could not be accommodated within the DAC continue to function from locations within the already crowded city.

Ideally, such establishments should have been shifted to the outskirts.

Banks, too, should have been relocated to a common financial area, as has been done in Chandigarh and elsewhere. Instead, the situation has become even more chaotic because there is virtually no parking space near these institutions.

Leave alone a car, even parking a two-wheeler has become a time-consuming exercise. Encroachments abound, no official seems willing to remove these for fear of “political backlash”.

Then there is the curious case of the Civil Hospital, which was moved out 6 km away, on the Batala road.

Institutions such as the Civil Hospital are primarily meant to serve the middle class and the poor. Many among these sections are reluctant to spend additional money on transportation simply to access healthcare.

Consequently, the very purpose of establishing a government hospital stands defeated.

Raman Bahl, former Chairman of the Punjab Health Systems Corporation (PHSC) and AAP halqa in-charge, brought back several important hospital departments to the city, including those pertaining to emergency services. Even so, many essential facilities still remain beyond the easy reach of the common man.

Constructing one of the town’s largest hospitals outside the town itself remains among the political class’s gravest blunders.

Sitting MLA Barindermeet Singh Pahra, meanwhile, used all his influence — and resources — to ensure that the overcrowded old bus stand was shifted outside the city. In doing so, residents finally got some breathing space. That said, it took nearly a decade for the relocation to materialise.

At times, bureaucratic wrangling delayed the move; at others, it was sheer administrative lethargy.

Notably, the city’s railway station, the sports complex and, one of the region’s oldest and most reputed educational institutions — Pt Mohan Lal SD College for Women — are all situated at appropriate locations and remain easily accessible to the public.

Bahl has repeatedly raised the issue of “faulty planning” at various forums. He maintains that it is still not too late to set the clock right.

The question, however, remains: who will bell the cat?

Planning and execution must go hand in hand if cities are to be expanded intelligently and beautified.

In Gurdaspur’s case, the planner — the politician — and the executor — the bureaucrat — appeared to function at opposite ends of the spectrum.

The variables kept changing, rendering traditional, step-by-step solutions ineffective. At one stage, a proposal was mooted to establish the DAC, Judicial Complex and bus stand on Pathankot Road near the PAU Regional Centre. Railways officials were approached, and reportedly agreed to construct an underpass at the site of the present railway crossing adjacent to a milk plant.

Experts maintain that it was an excellent proposal.

Yet, even the best ideas can falter when timing, execution, and strategy fail to align. Town planners lacked the vision and resolve required to launch the mega-project and, inevitably, the proposal died a ‘natural death’.

The consequences of unplanned growth have cascaded across the town.

Almost all major banks and private hospitals are situated in densely populated areas, leaving little or no room for parking. During peak hours, commercial markets resemble a tightly packed can of sardines.

Across Punjab, prisons are constructed outside city limits. Gurdaspur, however, remains a glaring exception: its Central Jail stands right in the middle of the city.

More remarkably still, this is perhaps one of the few district headquarters where footpaths and traffic lights remain conspicuously absent. There are, broadly speaking, two kinds of town planners: those who accomplish tasks, and those who merely claim to.

In Gurdaspur, unfortunately, the latter category appears dominant because, since Independence, little of substance has been achieved beyond tall claims.