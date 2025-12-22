Singer Badshah provides homes to flood victims in Ajnala

Aditya Prateek Singh, popularly known by his stage name Badshah, in collaboration with the Sikh Aid Foundation, on Sunday handed over the keys of newly constructed permanent houses to families affected by floods in the Ajnala area.

He handed over the keys to the affected families in the presence of local residents, community volunteers and representatives of the foundation. Representatives of the Sikh Aid Foundation said the initiative aims to provide durable housing solutions to families who lost their homes during the unprecedented floods that severely impacted several districts across the state.

“The floods displaced thousands of people, damaging homes, agricultural land and essential infrastructure. While immediate relief efforts helped address food and medical needs, the lack of permanent shelter emerged as a major challenge for affected families. This housing initiative seeks to bridge that gap by focusing on sustainable rehabilitation rather than short-term assistance,” a representative of the foundation said.

Speaking at the event, Badshah said Punjab had played a defining role in shaping his identity and career, adding that supporting affected families was a shared responsibility. “These homes are about restoring dignity and security for families who lost everything,” he said.

Each beneficiary family received the keys to a fully constructed house designed to withstand future climatic challenges and provide a stable foundation for rebuilding livelihoods. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, describing the houses as a source of safety and a fresh start after months of uncertainty following the floods.

The project was implemented in coordination with local partners to ensure transparency and proper identification of the most affected families. The organisers said the initiative underscored the importance of collaboration between civil society organisations and individuals in disaster recovery efforts. Badshah said he would continue to support rehabilitation efforts in Punjab and appealed to others to contribute towards long-term rebuilding initiatives for flood-hit families.