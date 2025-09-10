DT
Home / Amritsar / Singer Guru Randhawa extends helping hand to farmers

Singer Guru Randhawa extends helping hand to farmers

Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 04:29 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
Singer Guru Randhawa carries out relief works in Dera Baba Nanak.
Punjabi singers have been rallying support and raising funds for flood-affected people of Punjab. Among them, singer Guru Randhawa has been leading relief efforts in Dera Baba Nanak villages. He was among the first ones to establish a relief fund to assist victims of the devastating floods in Dera Baba Nanak and in his native village Dharowali.

This initiative was promoted via his social media channels, where he also shared updates about his relief efforts and camps.

Now, he has announced that that once the flood water recedes and life returns to normal, he will distribute wheat seeds to all the flood-affected farmers so that they can resume farming. As concerns rise among farmers regarding farms rendered unfit for sowing due to the accumulation of a large amount of silt and deluge, Guru has assured them of help once de-silting and demarcations of fields is done, he will provide quality seeds for sowing.

In a message, Guru Randhawa shared, “When flood water will start evaporating, I will distribute wheat seeds among the flood-affected farmers so that the next crop can be planted and people can make a new start, hoping for a better future,” he said.

Earlier, while visiting flood-affected villages in Dera Baba Nanak with his team, Guru had promised to rebuild the house of an elderly woman, whose house was destroyed due to the floods. The walls of one of the rooms of her home had collapsed and the flood water had damaged most of her household items.

This heartwarming gesture was captured on a video and went viral, with people hailing Punjabi actors and singers for their empathy and support towards their people. His kept distributing food, clean water, medicines and cattle feed at the camps. This provided much-need relief to many households in need.

Like many other seniors and contemporaries in the industry, Guru Randhawa’s actions — ranging from immediate relief (via camps and supplies) to agricultural rehabilitation (wheat seeds) — reflect a robust, community-rooted response in this hour of crisis.

