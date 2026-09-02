SIR camps across Amritsar on September 6

Special camps will be held at all 2,240 polling stations across the district on September 6 as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said on Tuesday.

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The camps will be held from 10 am to 4 pm, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) assisting voters with claims, objections, corrections and other election-related queries.

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According to the schedule issued by the Election Commission of India, the draft photo electoral roll was published on August 13. Claims and objections regarding the draft electoral roll can be filed till September 12.

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The Deputy Commissioner said eligible voters could submit Forms 6, 6A, 7 and 8 either online through the Election Commission’s voter portal and Voter Helpline App or offline through the concerned Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) and BLO.

Representatives of recognised political parties appointed as Booth Level Agents (BLAs) will also remain present at the special camps and assist BLOs in the process of receiving claims and objections. The Deputy Commissioner also appealed to political parties to encourage eligible citizens to register as voters. Dalwinderjit Singh urged residents to make maximum use of the special camps, particularly those who will turn 18 or above as on October 1 this year. Such eligible citizens can fill Form 6 to get their names included in the electoral roll. Similarly, Form 8 can be submitted for correction of errors in voter details or electoral photo identity cards. The DC appealed to residents to visit their nearest polling station, verify their details in the electoral roll and submit the relevant forms wherever required. For further information and assistance, voters can contact the toll-free helpline 1950.