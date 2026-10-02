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Home / Amritsar / SIR over in Tarn Taran; 88,000 voters verified after declaration

SIR over in Tarn Taran; 88,000 voters verified after declaration

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Tribune News Service
Tarn Taran, Updated At : 02:52 AM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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Tarn Taran district has completed 100 per cent of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 2026 exercise, District Election Officer (DEO) Rahul said on Thursday.

He said the draft electoral roll published on September 13, 2026, had 7, 03,161 voters. Of these, 90,189 voters were issued notices as they could not be mapped with the previous SIR data or were found to have logical discrepancies.

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Rahul said hearings in all such cases had been completed. Following the verification process, 87,900 voters were found eligible and will be included in the final electoral roll, scheduled to be published on October 12, 2026.

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During the claims and objections period, the district received around 50,211 claims for inclusion in the electoral roll. Of these, 5,297 cases remain pending. The DEO said these would be disposed of by October 5 so that the final electoral roll could be printed well in time.

To ensure that every eligible elector is included in the electoral roll and to make the process easier for voters, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will contact electors in cases involving claims and objections and collect the required documents directly from them. This will save electors from having to visit the offices of Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) to submit documents.

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Help desks have also been established at the offices of the DEO and EROs across the district to assist electors and address their queries and concerns related to the electoral roll.

Rahul said the district election office, in coordination with the entire election machinery, was making concerted efforts to ensure the smooth, transparent and timely completion of the process.

He appealed to electors to cooperate with BLOs and other election officials and provide the required documents and information wherever necessary to facilitate the timely completion of the remaining formalities.

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