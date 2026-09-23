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Home / Amritsar / Sirsa targets AAP Government over Punjab drug menace during Amritsar rally

Sirsa targets AAP Government over Punjab drug menace during Amritsar rally

The 13-day statewide campaign, being conducted in phases across multiple constituencies

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Neha Saini
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:02 PM Sep 23, 2026 IST
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The BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra is scheduled to cover four urban constituencies of Amritsar on September 24 and 25 before concluding in Majitha. Pic: iStock
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BJP leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa joined the Amritsar leg of the party's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra on Wednesday, raising concerns over Punjab's drug crisis, corruption and law and order situation.

The 13-day statewide campaign, being conducted in phases across multiple constituencies, passed through key border-belt areas of Amritsar, including Guru Ka Bagh (Kukranwala), Chogawan, Ranike Rajasansi, Attari, Bhakna Chowk and Chheharta.

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Addressing a gathering in Rajasansi, Sirsa criticised the Aam Aadmi Party government over its handling of the drug menace. He alleged that AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had failed to curb the drug mafia and ensure accountability.

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Sirsa claimed that the BJP would work towards eliminating drug addiction from Punjab and accused the state government of failing to tackle the problem. He also questioned the state's response to drug peddlers and organised crime networks, while referring to AAP's criticism of the Centre over border security.

The BJP's Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra is scheduled to cover four urban constituencies of Amritsar on September 24 and 25 before concluding in Majitha.

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