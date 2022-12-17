Sisodia, Bains visit Tarn Taran schools

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 16

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Punjab Education Minister Harjot Bains along with other officials concerned on Friday paid a surprise visit to certain government schools of the district and took stock of the ground reality of the education system. They said by strengthening infrastructure in schools, the state would be brought at No.1 in the education field. A team of officials of the state Education Department accompanied them.

The team visited Sri Guru Arjun Dev Government Girls Senior Secondary Smart School and GSSS (Boys) in the town; Government Girls Senior Secondary School and Government Elementary School at Kairon; and Government Middle and Elementary Schools at Usman village.

Detect bogus attendance of many students Sisodia and Bains detected bogus attendance of many students of higher classes which exposed the nexus running in schools. Owing to the shortage of lecturers, many students despite being enrolled in government schools study in private academies.

The team was apprised by students of the acute shortage of teachers for senior secondary classes at the local SGAD GGSSSS where a number posts of lecturers were lying vacant. Echoing similar views, girls said in the school with a strength of 2,400 students, there were no sufficient arrangements for washroom and furniture too was not available even for students of higher classes. The team observed some of the washrooms were locked causing them inconvenience.

Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains ordered to take action against erring teachers immediately. The team also interacted with students to get to know about their grievances and had inputs from them.

Harjot Bains took serious note of the shortage of furniture for higher classes at the local SGAD GGSSSS and assured that furniture would be supplied within a week and sports apparatus supplied to the school.

Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar and Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, AAP MLA from Tarn Taran, too accompanied Sisodia and Bains.