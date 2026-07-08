SIT inspects SGPC printing facility in probe into missing Guru Granth Sahib saroops

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Punjab Government to probe the disappearance of 328 saroops of Guru Granth Sahib inspected SGPC’s printing facility at Gurdwara Ramsar in Amritsar on Wednesday as part of its ongoing investigation.

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Headed by DIG Nanak Singh, the SIT visited Sri Guru Granth Sahib Bhawan, where the holy saroops are printed. The team spent nearly three hours examining the entire process, from printing and storage to distribution.

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Speaking to mediapersons after the inspection, DIG Nanak Singh said the team held detailed discussions with the current office-bearers of SGPC regarding the printing, storage, and management of the holy scriptures.

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He added that investigators scrutinised the complete workflow, including the printing process, post-printing storage arrangements, and the procedure for handing over saroops to devotees. The SIT also examined the system for receiving donations, maintaining records, and documenting the distribution of saroops.

During the inspection, SIT was accompanied by SGPC Additional Secretary Bhagwant Singh Dhangera and Vice-Secretary Gurnam Singh.

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The present SIT was reconstituted for the third time in February this year. It was earlier reconstituted in December 2024 and again in January 2025.

The SIT headed by DIG Ropar Range Nanak Singh also has SSP Darpan Ahluwalia, SP (Detective) Gurbans Singh Bains, SP Sukhnaz Singh, ACP Harminder Singh, among other members.