SIT starts probe in gambling racket

Amritsar, November 20

The Special Investigating Team (SIT) constituted by Punjab Police for investigating the gambling racket busted by the city police following a raid at a farm house located on Loharaka road here in the intervening night of October 28- 29 has started investigation.

The police had claimed to have seized over Rs 41 lakh and a cash counting machine from the spot. Besides, the police had arrested 21 gamblers in this connection who were later released on bail. Among those arrested included residents from Tarn Taran, Batala and Ludhiana.

The incident became the talk of the town as it was alleged that police teams bungled the large amount seized from the spot which was alleged to be over Rs 1 crore. However, police officials had denied the same while adding that the entire raid was videographed.

The Punjab Government had asked DGP Gaurav Yadav to probe the allegations and file a report soon.

The SIT team is headed by AIG Crime Richa Agnihotri and DSP Kanwaljeet Singh of Tarn Taran and Inspector Amandeeep Singh (Crime Branch) from Jalandhar are two other members of the team.

However, due to the festive season, the probe got delayed. A senior police official privy to the development said the SIT got the case file from the city police and had started investigations. The SIT is likely to submit its report within 15 days.

