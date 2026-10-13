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Home / Amritsar / SIT takes over investigation in Amarjit Singh Chawla rape case

SIT takes over investigation in Amarjit Singh Chawla rape case

The three-member SIT visits SGPC inns in Sri Anandpur Sahib to inspect site where the victim was allegedly detained

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Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 07:16 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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Amarjit Singh Chawla. Tribune file photo
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The three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to investigate the Amarjit Singh Chawla case visited the SGPC inns in Sri Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday and began examining the circumstances surrounding the alleged rape incident.

The team recorded the victim’s statement and inspected the locations where she was allegedly detained or stopped.

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The SIT, headed by Faridkot SSP Gurbans Singh Bains, has taken up the investigation after examining the records handed over by the Sri Anandpur Sahib police. The team is now gathering further facts and evidence to establish the sequence of events.

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Speaking to mediapersons, SIT chairman Gurbans Singh Bains said the team had examined the available case records before recording the victim’s statement and obtaining detailed information from her about the incident. The team subsequently visited the locations identified during the investigation.

He said the probe was currently at a preliminary stage and that additional records would be required to take it forward. The SIT would make efforts to obtain the relevant documents through coordination with the SGPC.

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Bains said no one was above the law and that appropriate action would be taken against anyone if strong evidence of criminal wrongdoing emerged. He added that those facing allegations would also have an opportunity to present their version of events and submit evidence during the investigation.

The SIT chairman said the team would follow all prescribed legal procedures and ensure that no innocent person was wronged during the investigation. He maintained that the objective was to establish the facts, examine the available evidence and ensure justice for the victim in accordance with the law. The investigation was ongoing, and further steps would be decided based on the evidence and facts that emerged, he said.

Besides Bains, the SIT comprises SSP Vigilance, Mohali, Simranjit Singh Lang, and DSP Mullanpur Dakha, Karan Sandhu. DSP Sri Anandpur Sahib Jashandeep Singh Mann, SHO Sri Anandpur Sahib Jatin Kapoor and SHO Kiratpur Sahib Rahul Sharma were also present during the visit.

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